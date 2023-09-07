MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 109,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,385,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital increased their target price on MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

MasterBrand Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

MasterBrand last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterBrand

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 8,333.3% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 226.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

