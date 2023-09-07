APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM) Insider Robert (Bob) Melia Purchases 89,700 Shares of Stock

APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Bob) Melia purchased 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.80 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$161,818.80 ($104,399.23).

Robert (Bob) Melia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Robert (Bob) Melia acquired 10,300 shares of APM Human Services International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,921.10 ($12,207.16).

APM Human Services International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

APM Human Services International Announces Dividend

About APM Human Services International

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. APM Human Services International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

APM Human Services International Limited provides human and health services in Australia and internationally. The company offers employment services, such as job search assistance, interview preparation, resumé writing, training in specific job skills, and support for jobseekers; and on-the-job training, communicating with employers and co-workers, and assisting with the organisation of workplace modifications for individuals.

