KE Holdings Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
KE Stock Performance
NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.91 on Thursday. KE has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -0.98.
KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC increased their price target on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.
Read Our Latest Report on BEKE
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KE
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Battle Of The Digital Payment Titans: Block, PayPal, And Visa
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.