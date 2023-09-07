KE Holdings Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

KE Stock Performance

NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.91 on Thursday. KE has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -0.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $135,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after buying an additional 6,356,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KE by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KE by 232.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KE by 63.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC increased their price target on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

