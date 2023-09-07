XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 2nd

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 108.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.