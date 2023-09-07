Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.92. 249,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,061,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 181.01% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $171.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $916,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth approximately $7,812,000. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

