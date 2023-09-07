Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director Acquires $155,100.00 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,383,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

George Raymond Zage III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grindr alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, George Raymond Zage III purchased 35,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $182,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, George Raymond Zage III acquired 30,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00.

On Monday, August 21st, George Raymond Zage III purchased 30,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $156,600.00.

Grindr Stock Performance

GRND stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 567.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 1,853,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grindr by 2,186.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 852,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grindr by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 349,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Grindr by 649.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 288,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Grindr during the first quarter worth $893,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.