Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman Sells 7,500 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $215,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,177,516.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $214,425.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $169,700.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Gary Bowman sold 1,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $40,287.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $118,462.50.

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $391.26 million, a P/E ratio of 106.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $36.36.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 930,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 569,302 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 247.9% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 187,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 442.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 128,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $3,508,000. 44.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group



Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

