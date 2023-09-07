Erik Harris Sells 6,000 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Erik Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Monday, June 19th, Erik Harris sold 305 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $14,701.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.0 %

RARE opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RARE

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.