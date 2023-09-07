Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Isabelle Winkles Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $235,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,592.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,281 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $217,894.06.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $223,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $217,000.00.

Braze Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. UBS Group upped their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

