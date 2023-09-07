Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management Acquires 81,000 Shares

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) CFO Shah Capital Management bought 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,552,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,968,969.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 23rd, Shah Capital Management acquired 32,577 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $119,231.82.
- On Monday, June 12th, Shah Capital Management acquired 303,854 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $1,075,643.16.
- On Thursday, June 8th, Shah Capital Management purchased 75,247 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $271,641.67.
Shares of SOL opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.06. Emeren Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
