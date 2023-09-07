Kathryn Kulikoski Sells 3,265 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $199,360.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,577.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kathryn Kulikoski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progress Software alerts:

On Monday, July 31st, Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $122,800.14.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRGS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Progress Software by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,308,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Progress Software by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Progress Software by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.