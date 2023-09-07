ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart Sells 52,751 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 52,751 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $211,531.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,419.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ThredUp from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ThredUp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ThredUp by 22.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ThredUp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

