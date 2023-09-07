Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 1,238 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of VEEV stock opened at $222.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $223.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
