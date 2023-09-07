Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.78

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.78 and last traded at $46.86, with a volume of 988595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on D. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.