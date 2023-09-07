NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Up 7.6%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 95,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 278,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NPWR shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NET Power in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NET Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of NET Power in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
In other NET Power news, insider Brandon Heffinger sold 27,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $421,841.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,240. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in NET Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,000,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in NET Power in the second quarter valued at about $1,407,000.
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
