SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 343,456 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 231,562 shares.The stock last traded at $89.39 and had previously closed at $90.02.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.33.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 571.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.