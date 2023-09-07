Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Barbara Weber Sells 15,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Weber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,982.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $35.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

