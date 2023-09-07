AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Up to $7.25

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.46. AlTi Global shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 10,633 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

