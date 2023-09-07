iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 276,018 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 584% from the previous session’s volume of 40,330 shares.The stock last traded at $49.72 and had previously closed at $49.98.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

