EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up to $7.29

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.49. EVE shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 44,599 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

EVE Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of EVE during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of EVE during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVE in the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

