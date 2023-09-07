Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VVV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $290,154.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $562,694.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and have sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

