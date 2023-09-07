NXM 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,700.82 or 1.00025561 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.