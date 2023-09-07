CDbio Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. CDbio has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $3.24 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CDbio has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One CDbio token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002969 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000978 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.
About CDbio
CDbio launched on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CDbio Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CDbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CDbio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.