Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $413,397.29

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $413,397.29 and approximately $4.42 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

