Mizuho Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $600.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.50.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $550.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $496.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.15. The company has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $555.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,195 shares of company stock valued at $34,456,986 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.