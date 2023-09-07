Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $220,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,561,711.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,561,711.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $145,755.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,307,108. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

