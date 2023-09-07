General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

GIS stock opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

