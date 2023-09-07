Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $198.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

ITW opened at $244.20 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

