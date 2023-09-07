Bank of America Increases UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $22.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 0.69. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at $28,446,761.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,808,083.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,544,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,446,761.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,635. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 142.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,405 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 517.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 191,478 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 48.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,309 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

