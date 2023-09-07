UBS Group Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.36.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $544.14 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.58 and a 200 day moving average of $473.71.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,409,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $2,050,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,136,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

