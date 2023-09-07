DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $81.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

DOCU stock opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.80, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in DocuSign by 873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

