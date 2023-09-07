Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

NYSE NET opened at $63.99 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,212.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $985,835.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,778,022.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,212.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,127 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,264. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after buying an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $124,592,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

