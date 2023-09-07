PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.98

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 268927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

PAR Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.22). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

