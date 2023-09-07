iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.96

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.96 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 146472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a market cap of $603.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

