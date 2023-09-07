Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.71

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.71 and last traded at $41.68, with a volume of 9419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

Ajinomoto Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Further Reading

