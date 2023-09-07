Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.56

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

