IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Insider Jason Throne Sells 2,100 Shares

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) insider Jason Throne sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $63,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,905.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $52,162.11.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $125,450.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $28.31 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,153.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 835,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.46.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

