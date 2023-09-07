Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 1,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 40,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $106,487.48.

On Thursday, July 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 482 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $43,298.06.

On Monday, July 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $313,950.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 375 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $32,156.25.

On Friday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 709 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $71,538.10.

Impinj Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.57. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

