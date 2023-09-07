Insider Buying: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,051 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,035.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 2.7 %

UVE opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $362.10 million, a PE ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $339.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.79 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UVE shares. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

