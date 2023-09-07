Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) EVP Seana Carson Sells 6,685 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $55,351.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:BHC opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 411.18%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,337,000 after buying an additional 7,817,975 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $56,700,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $56,700,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,821,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

