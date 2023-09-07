IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Insider Jason Throne Sells 1,737 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $52,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Throne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Jason Throne sold 2,100 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $63,063.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $125,450.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $218,155.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %

IDYA opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDYA. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

