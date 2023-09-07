IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Insider Jason Throne Sells 1,737 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $52,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jason Throne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 1st, Jason Throne sold 2,100 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $63,063.00.
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $125,450.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $218,155.00.
IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %
IDYA opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $30.25.
Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDYA. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IDEAYA Biosciences
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Battle Of The Digital Payment Titans: Block, PayPal, And Visa
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.