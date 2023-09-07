Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

WVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $176,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 3,213,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,171,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 933,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 760,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WVE opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

