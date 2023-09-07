Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.79.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average is $178.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $1,772,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $3,257,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

