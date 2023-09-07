Onex (TSE:ONEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.00

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$86.00 and last traded at C$85.58, with a volume of 97040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$85.56.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONEX shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$87.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
