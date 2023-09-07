Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Ryan Damon Sells 2,798 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $81,925.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,562.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 31st, Ryan Damon sold 3,500 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $102,550.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 29th, Ryan Damon sold 7,000 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $203,070.00.
  • On Friday, August 25th, Ryan Damon sold 1,668 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $47,538.00.

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 291.70 and a beta of 0.96. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 126,639 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Criteo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

