Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Ryan Damon Sells 2,798 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $81,925.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,562.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 31st, Ryan Damon sold 3,500 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $102,550.00.
- On Tuesday, August 29th, Ryan Damon sold 7,000 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $203,070.00.
- On Friday, August 25th, Ryan Damon sold 1,668 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $47,538.00.
CRTO stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 291.70 and a beta of 0.96. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82.
CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 126,639 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Criteo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
