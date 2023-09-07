Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Sells $108,160.00 in Stock

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE WTTR opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $999.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 79.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

