Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael D. Farkas Sells 26,000 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $103,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,988,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,864,805.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 132.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLNK. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blink Charging

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.