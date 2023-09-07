Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) Insider Amber Rivamonte Buys 1,700,000 Shares of Stock

Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rivamonte bought 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$119,000.00 ($76,774.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 23.00 and a current ratio of 19.84.

Rex Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its flagship project is the Hillside project located in Yorke Peninsula, South Australia. Rex Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Pine Point, Australia.

