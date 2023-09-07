Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) Insider Amber Rivamonte Buys 1,700,000 Shares of Stock

Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rivamonte bought 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$119,000.00 ($76,774.19).
Rex Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 23.00 and a current ratio of 19.84.
Rex Minerals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rex Minerals
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Battle Of The Digital Payment Titans: Block, PayPal, And Visa
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
Receive News & Ratings for Rex Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rex Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.