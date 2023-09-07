Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $142.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.83.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 878.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $42,129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,578,000 after buying an additional 448,175 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.