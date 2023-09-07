Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Director Lynn Stockwell Sells 250,000 Shares

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Stockwell sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,355,698 shares in the company, valued at $31,187,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bright Green Stock Down 9.7 %
Bright Green stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Bright Green Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.
